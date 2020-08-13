Bank of Montreal to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

NYSE BMO opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 187,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

