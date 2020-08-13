Bank of America Upgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Neutral

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Banco Santander lowered shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.05. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 81.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.