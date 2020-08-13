Bank of America Boosts Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $35.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.17.

HE stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 88,080 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

