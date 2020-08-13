Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after buying an additional 515,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $27,923,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

