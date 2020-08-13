B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $97,969.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,305 shares of company stock worth $1,120,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

