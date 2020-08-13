B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on METC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of METC stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $44,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $127,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 81.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

