B. Riley Comments on International Seaways Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

INSW opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $525.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

