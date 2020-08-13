B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report released on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million.

REKR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

In other news, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 2,725,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,005,398.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,938.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.