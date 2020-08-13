Ayro (AYRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Ayro has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ayro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures compact and sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, and government use. The company is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

