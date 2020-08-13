Axe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Axe has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $937,810.82 and approximately $4.08 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000591 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

