AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVEO. TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO opened at $4.34 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. Analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

