Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading Up 10.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) was up 10.2% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.69, approximately 136,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,124,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

