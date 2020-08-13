Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE AVLR opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 50,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $5,217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,658.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marion R. Foote sold 5,771 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $587,891.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,669,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,008 shares of company stock valued at $25,028,214. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

