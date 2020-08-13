AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 131.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $42,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,223.69.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,171.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,060.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

