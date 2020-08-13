AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $22.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post earnings of $22.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $20.51 and the highest is $24.41. AutoZone posted earnings of $22.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $63.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $61.59 to $65.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $68.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.81 to $72.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,223.69.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,171.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,060.14.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

