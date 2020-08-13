Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.55. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice purchased 17,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 48,057 shares of company stock worth $89,047. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 185,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

