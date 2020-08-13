Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

