Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to $9.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $10.50 to $9.75 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.74.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

