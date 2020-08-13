Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of ARWR opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.32 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,737 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.