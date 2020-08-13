Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,581 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock worth $21,163,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

