Arizona State Retirement System Takes $5.48 Million Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.53.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

