Arizona State Retirement System Sells 92,952 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 92,952 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 82,523 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

