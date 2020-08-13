Arizona State Retirement System Sells 61,121 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 61,121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 66.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,872 shares of company stock worth $2,782,469. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

