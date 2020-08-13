Arizona State Retirement System Sells 45,748 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,748 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after buying an additional 346,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.