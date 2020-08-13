Arizona State Retirement System Sells 43,788 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,367 shares of company stock worth $6,309,521. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

