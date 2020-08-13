Arizona State Retirement System Sells 35,977 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,977 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisign by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $4,568,288. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $201.80 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $202.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

