Arizona State Retirement System Sells 30,003 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,361,000 after acquiring an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

DTE stock opened at $117.39 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.