Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,490 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

