Arizona State Retirement System Sells 17,565 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after acquiring an additional 404,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,009,000 after purchasing an additional 786,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,569,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,649,000 after purchasing an additional 526,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,109,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $151.74 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

