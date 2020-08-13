Arizona State Retirement System Sells 110,367 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corteva by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Corteva by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 916,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Corteva by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 697,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

