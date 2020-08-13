Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,214,845.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,886 shares of company stock worth $24,198,434. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $283.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.08 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

