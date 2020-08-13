Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,171 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

