Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,157 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

