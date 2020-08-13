Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $30,700,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after buying an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,370.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 848,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,208 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. China International Capital decreased their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.