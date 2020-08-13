Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.30 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $490.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,378,412.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,798 shares of company stock worth $29,846,619. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

