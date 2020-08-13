Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.17 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,765,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $197.77 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

