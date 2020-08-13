Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,401,000 after acquiring an additional 514,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 498,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after purchasing an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

