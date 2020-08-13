Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 204,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 49,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 173,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. UBS Group raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

