Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.