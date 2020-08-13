Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after buying an additional 692,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 53,734 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,816,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,028,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of K opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,183,625. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

