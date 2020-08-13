Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total transaction of $4,235,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,252 shares of company stock worth $18,785,534. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

