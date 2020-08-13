Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

NYSE HLT opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 725.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

