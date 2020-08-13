Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.32.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLT opened at $234.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.14 and its 200 day moving average is $253.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

