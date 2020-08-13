Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,316 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,577. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

