Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,453 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 186,580 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.