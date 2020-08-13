Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 554 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

