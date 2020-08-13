Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 211 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,716 shares of company stock worth $18,877,664. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $326.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

