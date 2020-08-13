Argus Trading Up 36% Over Last Week (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Argus has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Argus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Argus has a market capitalization of $522.54 and $10.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,288.86 or 0.99138577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000762 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00152694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001108 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Argus Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

