Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $39.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

