Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a PEG ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $353,567.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

